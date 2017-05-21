Where Can You Find America’s Favorite Hamburger?

This chain is putting the "five" in "five stars."

A new Harris poll has found that Five Guys is now the burger of choice for people across the U.S.A. Five Guys was probably helped by the fact it has been aggressive in expanding its footprint beyond the East Coast base where it initially made a name for itself -- there are now 1,500 of the establishments around the globe. In-N-Out, a popular West Coast chain that's not nearly as omnipresent as Five Guys, tumbled to second after two years atop the list.

More than 102,000 people aged 15 and older took part in the study.

Here's a look at the 10 best burger chains in America. What do you think? Did the country get it right? Are any restaurants missing from the list, in your opinion?