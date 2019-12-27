Where To Drop Off Your Christmas Tree For Recycling

Over the next few days most of us will be taking down our Christmas decorations, including the tree. The decorations get boxed up and stashed away for next year but that tree needs to go somewhere else. The city of Wichita Falls has no less than four easy locations to drop off your live tree after the holidays.

You can go to Lucy Park on Sunset Lane off Seymour Highway. Go all the way to the back of the park near the tree farm. this location is open 24 hours a day.

The second location is Kiwanis Park at 4400 Southwest Parkway. The drop-off area is adjacent to the Parks Maintenance Building at the park entrance. This is also open 24 hours a day.

You can also drop your tree off at the city Transfer Station at 3200 Lawrence Road. This location is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 5.

The fourth location is the City Landfill at 10984 Wiley Road. This location is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

These drop-offs are for real trees only, and you must have all of the lights, decorations, and ornaments removed from the tree or they will not be accepted.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department encourages you to recycle your tree sooner rather than later as no matter how much water you place into your tree's stand the tree will dry out and quickly become a fire hazard.

All of the trees dropped off will be ground into mulch and used at various locations around other ornamental trees planted throughout Wichita Falls.

There is no charge for recycling your tree and the Lucy Park and Kiwanis Park locations will be open until January 17th. The transfer station and landfill options will accept your tree any time those locations are open.

If you still have questions, call the City of Wichita Falls Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977.