Who are Most Texans Rooting for in the NBA Finals?

Are you in line with most basketball fans in Texas when it comes to who you’re rooting for in the NBA Finals? As much as it pains me, I have to admit that I am.

Here’s the thing – I’ve never been a big Warriors hater. No, I’m not a fan, but not really a hater either. So, I guess I’m just a bitter ol’ Mavericks fan.

There was just something about watching Steph Curry chomp on that stupid mouthguard of his and shimmy every time he made a big shot that really turned me against them. I love confidence and swagger, but I hate cocky players. I want to see them lose.

So here I am rooting for the Boston Celtics to win the NBA Finals.

But it would appear that the Warriors rubbed many of my fellow Texans the right way during their series against the Mavericks because a study conducted by BetOnline.ag using geotagged Twitter data found that the majority of Texas is rooting for the Celtics to win it all.

In fact, the majority of the country wants the Celtics to win the championship. That’s not a huge surprise as Boston has a big, widespread fanbase. But I bet a lot of it has to do with the cockiness of Steph Curry and the questionable play of Draymond Green as well.

Whatever the case may be, here’s to hoping the Mavericks add the necessary pieces to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season. Because it’s been way too long since we Dallas sports fans have had a reason to celebrate.

