Is Dallas the Best City for a Live NBA Game?

After a frustrating season for Mavericks fans, let’s focus on something positive about being a North Texas basketball fan.

Calling the 2022 – 2023 NBA season a disappointment would be the understatement of the year. Most would classify it as an utter failure. If you’re like me, you had high hopes for the team after reaching the Western Conference finals last year.

Instead, we have to watch a bunch of teams we hate compete for the NBA championship (if you’re even watching at all). Personally, I’ve shifted my focus to the NHL playoffs since the Stars are in the running for the Stanley Cup.

Anyway, I digress. We’re here to discuss the good part of being a Mavs fan.

So, I came across a study conducted by the online gambling site Betway to determine the best cities for an NBA Gameday experience. And it provided a silver lining for this stinker of a season.

Now, those of us who like to make the trek to American Airlines Center to take in a Mavs game know just how awesome of an experience it is. The atmosphere in there is electric when the Mavs hit the court.

And that’s because we Mavericks fans pack the house unlike any other NBA fanbase.

The study found that the average home attendance is 105.1%, which is nuts. I’m not sure where the extra 5.1% sit during games, but my best guess is that they pack those suites full.

But, attendance wasn’t the only factor researchers used to reach their conclusions. They also looked at the number of championships won, beer cost, soft drink cost, average ticket prices, average wins, and hot dog cost.

When all was said and done, the study found that Dallas was the third best city for an NBA gameday experience, behind Atlanta and Boston, respectively.

So, even though our team is sitting at home during the playoffs this year, at least they know we’ll be there for them when they tip off the 2023 – 2024 season.

