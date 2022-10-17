Who Has the Best Chips, Salsa, and Queso in Wichita Falls?

Who doesn't love a round of chips and salsa for the table? No one should ever complain about that. However, some places do it better than others. Here is where I recommend you go in Wichita Falls.

So in order to do this, I have to be honest with myself. You will have to go to three different places if you want to do it right. First off, the chips. I think their is only one answer.

Chips: Casa Manana

What I want out of chips is for them not to break. Nothing makes me more mad than a flimsy chip at a restaurant. Casa Manana chips can hold the weight of the World's Littlest Skyscraper downtown. Nothing against the salsa and queso at Casa Manana. It is very good, but not the best.

Salsa: P2

Served in Your Car at P2 Photo Credit: Dave Diamond/Townsquare Media ©2016 loading...

I can already feel your eyes rolling at this pick. P2 for salsa? I will swear on a bible I believe it is the best in Wichita Falls. I think the ratio for all their ingredients they use is perfect. Every bite is flavorful and I will always order some for the table to enjoy. A red draw is what most folks think of P2 for. I am telling you, give the salsa a shot.

Queso: Parkway Grill

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

This is the debate I have been having with this one, does it count? If you went to Parkway and ordered queso this would not be what you would get. This is the Sentator's Dip and the base of it is 100% queso. It also comes with ground beef, guacamole, and sour cream. I like a scoop of all the things individually. So like some queso and guacamole, then a chip with some beef and queso. I have seen people stir it up as well, it looks like a mess so I would not recommend doing that.

Honorable Mention: Gutierrez Family Restaurant

^Don't attempt to eat thing thing above. However, Gutierrez does have some awesome salsa to go along with their massive burritos.

Honorable Mention: Don Jose

When it comes to free queso that automatically gets dropped off at the table when you sit down. I will give it to Don Jose. I go through at least three of those cups when I eat there.

Honorable Mention: Don Chuy Food Truck

I don't know how many people get the chips here. I tend to stick with the tacos or a burrito myself. Those chips are durable if you don't like a break in your chip when picking something up.

The Worst Halloween Handouts in Wichita Falls Candy is typically what you should be handing out on Halloween, but you always have that one house that hands out something weird. Below we have the weirdest Halloween handouts in Wichita Falls that people have gotten throughout the years.