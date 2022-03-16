Who’s Competing in the Texas Food Truck Showdown This Weekend?

The best food trucks in the Lone Star State will square off this weekend in Waco.

Make the trip to Central Texas this Saturday (March 19) for the annual Texas Food Truck Showdown for a day of good grubbing and good times.

The competition and public voting will be going down in Heritage Square in Downtown Waco from 10 am to 4 pm.

There’s plenty to do aside from the competition. There will be a beer and wine garden available, live music and entertainment, the KidsZone featuring a petting zoo and a pop-up market. Get all the details here.

Back to the food trucks. Be on the lookout for these trucks at The Showdown.

2022 TexasFood Truck Showdown Competitors

100x35 Latin Cuisine

Boardwalk on Elm

Bottom of the Barrell

Burgertology

Catered Delights

Churros' Time

Circle M Express

Cuppiecakes

Doughnut Snob

Fat Ho Burgers

G & Gees

Gelu Italian Ice, Waco Coffee Company

Gospel Taco

Groovy Chicken & Waffles

Heny's Fly Chicken

Holy Frijole

Kona Ice of Waco

La Palapa Mexican Grill

La Parrilla

Le's Kitchen

Mac's Fry House

Mr. B's Gumbo & Mo, LLC

Nico's of Texas, LLC

Nipa Truck

One Fat Dog

Papi Taco

Rajin Cajun Louisiana Kitchen

Rock and Rollin Grill

Shiver Me Shavers

Street Bites LLC

T Spoon Catering

Taquisa Waco

The Taco Station Food Truck

The Taco Truck

Yum Pig

Zookies Cookie Sundaes

