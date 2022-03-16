Who’s Competing in the Texas Food Truck Showdown This Weekend?
The best food trucks in the Lone Star State will square off this weekend in Waco.
Make the trip to Central Texas this Saturday (March 19) for the annual Texas Food Truck Showdown for a day of good grubbing and good times.
The competition and public voting will be going down in Heritage Square in Downtown Waco from 10 am to 4 pm.
There’s plenty to do aside from the competition. There will be a beer and wine garden available, live music and entertainment, the KidsZone featuring a petting zoo and a pop-up market. Get all the details here.
Back to the food trucks. Be on the lookout for these trucks at The Showdown.
2022 TexasFood Truck Showdown Competitors
100x35 Latin Cuisine
Boardwalk on Elm
Bottom of the Barrell
Burgertology
Catered Delights
Churros' Time
Circle M Express
Cuppiecakes
Doughnut Snob
Fat Ho Burgers
G & Gees
Gelu Italian Ice, Waco Coffee Company
Gospel Taco
Groovy Chicken & Waffles
Heny's Fly Chicken
Holy Frijole
Kona Ice of Waco
La Palapa Mexican Grill
La Parrilla
Le's Kitchen
Mac's Fry House
Mr. B's Gumbo & Mo, LLC
Nico's of Texas, LLC
Nipa Truck
One Fat Dog
Papi Taco
Rajin Cajun Louisiana Kitchen
Rock and Rollin Grill
Shiver Me Shavers
Street Bites LLC
T Spoon Catering
Taquisa Waco
The Taco Station Food Truck
The Taco Truck
Yum Pig
Zookies Cookie Sundaes
