The Home & Garden Festival Returns to the MPEC This Weekend

The Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival takes place this Saturday and Sunday. The 18 th annual event will be held at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC in Wichita Falls. More than 170 vendors will be on hand with products for your home, focusing particularly on the outdoors.

The event is possible through the combined efforts of committee members, volunteers, various organizations, and the community. Proceeds benefit the Kemp Center for the Arts. Tickets are $6 in advance, $8 at the door and $6 for active duty military. Show times are 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

Tickets are available at Sutherlands, all United Supermarket locations and various Kemp Center member organizations . The Kemp Center has launched and app for your smartphone to help you discover even more about the organizations, businesses and speakers who’ll be a part of this year’s event. The app is available for both Android and Apple .

Be sure to stop by the Townsquare Media booth to register for your chance to win a new outdoor grill and more!