Why Was a Naked Man Running on the Freeway in Dallas?

Nothing to see here, just out for a morning jog.

The craziness of Dallas, Texas never gets old. I’m sure it would if I lived there, so it’s a good thing I put down roots a couple of hours away from the Metromess.

But the insanity does make for some pretty entertaining videos.

For instance, someone shot video of a man running down Central Expressway in his birthday suit. Yep. He was just letting it all hang out right there in front of God and everybody.

Of course, the question on everyone’s mind is why the hell was he running on the expressway in the first place. Secondly, why the hell was doing it in the buff.

Most of the people commenting on the video on Twitter seem to think he’s high as a kite – possibly on PCP. Admittedly, that’s the first place my mind went. In fact, any time I see a video of someone naked in public I assume they’re high.

But there could be another explanation. There’s a good possibility that the dude could be running for his life. Most guys probably wouldn’t worry about getting dressed if some dude pulled a gun after catching them messing around with his wife.

We’ll probably never know why the man was running down Central Expressway in the nude. But one thing I do know is that I would much rather it be him than me.

