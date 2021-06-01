Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo Is This Weekend

It's rodeo time in Texoma!

The Wichita County Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo takes place this Friday and Saturday night at the Mounted Patrol Arena on FM 369.

This UPRA sanctioned rodeo promises lots of action with bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, and ranch bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway, ladies barrel racing and more.

Wichita County Mounted Patrol via Facebook

The 2021 Wichita County Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo begins at 7:30 this Friday and Saturday night (June 4th and 5th), but you'll want to be there early for the junior barrel racing and mutton bustin' at 6:00 p.m.

Pirateprincess / ThinkStock

Tickets are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance at Cavender's at 3905 Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls.

The rodeo is always family friendly and will be held at the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Arena on FM 369, just North of the Kell Freeway, proceeds will benefit Wichita County Volunteer Fire Departments.

Christian Petersen / ThinkStock

The Wichita County Mounted Patrol held their first professional rodeo at Spudder Park in 1957 and moved to their new rodeo grounds on FM 369 in 1961. Their mission is to provide a facility for western heritage and rodeo events for Wichita County and to support non-profit organizations in the surrounding area.

There's more rodeo action headed our way with events scheduled in Nocona on June 11 - 12, Archer City on June 18 - 19, and Seymour on July 10 - 11. This year's Texas Ranch Roundup will be held July 16 - 17, and the MPEC will be the site of the Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo on August 20 - 21.