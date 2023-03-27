Wichita Falls Police Seeking Information on 2003 Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for information on a twenty-year-old cold case homicide.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a single-car accident in the 2600 block of Old Iowa Park Road on April 4, 2003, at around 10:18 pm. Upon arrival, officers found Rickey Shawn Miser murdered. It is believed Miser was murdered while sitting in his car at United Supermarket.

Get our free mobile app

The police could use any information you may have.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives for 3/24/23 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.



Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives March 17, 2023 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.