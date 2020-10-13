Wichita Falls Among Cheapest Cities to Retire

It’s no secret that the cost of living in Wichita Falls is pretty low.

In fact, our city almost always finds itself among the cheapest cities to live in here in the United States any time some website conducts a study.

So, it stands to reason that The Falls would be among the cheapest cities to retire.

The website Zippia recently crunched the numbers and determined Fallstown to be among the top ten cities to retire in. Specifically, we landed at number seven on the list. In fact, the Lone Star State dominated the top ten with six cities making the list.

Here’s the top ten:

Pharr, Texas Mission, Texas Buffalo, New York Syracuse, New York Harlingen, Texas Brownsville, Texas Wichita Falls, Texas Camden, New Jersey Rochester, New York Beaumont, Texas

The site ranked each city equally based on median house cost, median rent cost and how much the state spends on Medicare per person. The median home cost in Wichita Falls is $84,200. The median cost of rent here is $771. And finally, the amount the state spends on Medicare per person is $11,895.

The study did not use weather or geography as a factor. Which is lucky for us, because summers here are not for the faint of heart.

Check out the summary of the cheapest cities to retire to at this location.