Wichita Falls, Once Again, Named One of the Cheapest Cities to Live In

A list we're used to being on, but glad we made it once again.

Nice to see us on these lists when they come up. The latest one is from a website called Kiplinger. Which focuses on business forecasts and personal finance advice. So if you're looking to save some money, they sound like your kind of place. A big way to save some money is your cost of living.

Looks like Wichita Falls made the top twenty on their list coming in at number nineteen. They say our cost of living is 13.2% below the national average. The average household income is around $42,195 and our median home value is $97,200. The go on to talk about how Sheppard Air Force Base is the biggest employer in our city and we have an unemployment rate of just 5.9%.

The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and the World's Littlest Skyscraper also get a shout out in their story. Things like housing costs, groceries, health care and transportation all run below the national average. However, not everything is perfect in Wichita Falls. They mention our brutal summer temperatures and utility bills run higher in our city. Hey, we have to run the air conditioner and that's not cheap.

If you want to check out the full story, you can see it here. Also, I would think Wichita Falls would win for having the least amount of traffic in a city that has a population size of 100,000 or more. Lack of traffic and cost of living are a big plus for Wichita Falls.