Wichita Falls Animal Services Center Offering $10 Adoption Fees
It’s been 10 years since the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center opened in its new location and they're marking the anniversary by lowering adoption fees for a limited time.
Through Saturday, February 13, you can adopt cats, kittens, dogs or puppies for just $10 per animal.
The following are included with the fee:
- Vaccinations
- Worming
- Feline Leukemia testing for cats
- Heartworm testing for dogs 6 months and older
- Flea and tick preventative
- Microchipping
Those who adopt at the reduced fee are required to pre-pay for the pet to be spayed or neutered at the veterinarian of choice, according to Texoma’s Homepage.
Animal services staff will transport adult animals to the vet’s office. A date for the procedure will be booked for puppies and kittens.
If you’re interested, call (940) 761-8894 to set up an appointment to meet your potential new best friend.
