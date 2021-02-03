Wichita Falls Animal Services Center Offering $10 Adoption Fees

It’s been 10 years since the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center opened in its new location and they're marking the anniversary by lowering adoption fees for a limited time.

Through Saturday, February 13, you can adopt cats, kittens, dogs or puppies for just $10 per animal.

The following are included with the fee:

  • Vaccinations
  • Worming
  • Feline Leukemia testing for cats
  • Heartworm testing for dogs 6 months and older
  • Flea and tick preventative
  • Microchipping

Those who adopt at the reduced fee are required to pre-pay for the pet to be spayed or neutered at the veterinarian of choice, according to Texoma’s Homepage.

Animal services staff will transport adult animals to the vet’s office. A date for the procedure will be booked for puppies and kittens.

If you’re interested, call (940) 761-8894 to set up an appointment to meet your potential new best friend.

