Wichita Falls Animal Services’ Home for the Holiday Adoption Event is This Thursday

In an effort to place cats and dogs in permanent homes this Holiday Season, the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is offering reduced adoption fees this Thursday, November 29, from 12 pm to 8 pm.

The fee to adopt a cat or kitten is $20. For a dog or puppy, the adoption fee is $25. The reduced fee includes vaccinations, worming, feline leukemia testing for cats, heartworm testing for dogs 6 months and older, flea and tick preventative, and microchipping.

Adopters must also pre-pay to have the animal spayed or neutered at the veterinarian of their choice. Animal Services staff will take adopted adult animals to the chosen veterinarian’s office. Adopters will be given a date the procedure must be completed by for puppies and kittens.

Animal Services encourages anyone considering adopting to stop by the Animal Services Center, located at 1207 Hatton Road, prior to Thursday to be pre-approved to adopt.

In addition, Santa will be on hand from 5 pm to 7 pm to take pictures with kids and pets.

WF Animal Services Pets Available for Adoption

Stop by the Animal Services Center to see all pets available for adoption. You can also view more at this location . For more info, call Animal Services at 940-761-8894.