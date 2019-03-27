Wichita Falls Annual Easter Egg Hunt is Hopping Up Right Around the Corner

An Easter egg hunt is something kids look forward to every year and the one for our city is coming up next weekend.

The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department's annual Easter egg hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 6th. It will be happening in Lucy Park at three in the afternoon. They say they will be 'hiding' thousands of pieces of candy and prize-filled plastic eggs that will be scattered over the grounds.

They will have two designated areas for children to partake in the Easter fun. One area will be set up for children four and under, the other area will be for children from five-years-old and kids up to 2nd grade. Don't worry adults, you can get in on the fun too. They will hide 24 golden eggs in the park as well. Find one and turn it in for a special Easter prize.

Children are expected to bring a sack or basket to collect their eggs. Families are encouraged to get their early for a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny. If bad weather does come up on April 6th, the event will be moved to April 13th. For more information call the Parks and Recreation Department at 940-761-7490.