See What It’s Like To Be A Cop At The Wichita Falls Citizen Police Academy

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a Wichita Falls police officer but can’t join the force, here’s a great opportunity for you.

Or if maybe you’re just curious and would like a look behind the scenes at how the WFPD operates, sign up for the WFPD Citizen Police Academy. They’re taking applications until February 14, but spots are filling up fast, so submit your application ASAP.

The Citizen Academy is a free course and meets every Tuesday from 6:00-8:00 pm and lasts 12 weeks. The next session starts on March 4.

What should citizens attending the academy expect?

From WFPD Now:

You will attend a 12-week course, one evening each week, for two hours per session and find yourself driving an obstacle course behind the wheel of a police vehicle, firing SWAT weapons, watching our K9 in action, suit up and make split second decisions during Shoot Don’t Shoot and learn from officers from the Motors Unit, Identity Theft, SWAT, Crime Scene Investigation, Traffic, Patrol and more.

You must be at least 18 years old to apply. Applicants also must be willing to submit to a background check. Get details and submit your application at this location.

