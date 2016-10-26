Creepy Clown Spotted in Wichita Falls [PICTURES]

In the past few months, we've heard a lot about creepy clowns. They have been spotted all over the country. We knew that some of them had already been seen in Texas , but it now seems that Wichita Falls has officially had its own creepy clown sighting.

The pictures above were e-mailed to us this morning and claim to be of a clown underneath the flyover on Highway 287 in Wichita Falls. They say the pictures were taken last night (10/25). Be warned, one of the photos contains some NSFW language in the Snapchat caption.

If anyone else has any info about this sighting or any other clown sightings in the city, send us an e-mail and let us know.

Was this just kids playing a prank? Does it have anything to do with the circus coming to town this weekend? We don't know, yet. All we can be sure of is that despite lots of rumors, there's now photos confirming that creepy clowns have made their way to Texoma.

