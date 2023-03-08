Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Cold Case Homicide

The Wichita Falls Police Department continues to look for answers in a 2021 homicide case.

On July 15th, 2021, the WFPD received a report of a deceased person at an apartment in the 2600 block of Old Iowa Park Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of the victim, Johnny Perez. Perez died as the result of a gunshot wound.

The police could use any information you may have.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

