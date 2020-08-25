Wichita Falls Downtown Chow Down 2020 Pushed Back to 2021

Another Wichita Falls event has fallen victim to COVID-19 concerns. Downtown Wichita Falls Development announced today that the inaugural Downtown Chow Down event scheduled for October 10th of this year has been pushed back to some time next year.

A press release from Downtown Wichita Falls Development reads:

The Downtown Wichita Falls Board of Directors voted to postpone the event until 2021. DWFD has worked closely with the Wichita County Health Department and the City of Wichita Falls but at this time feels that it is not in the best interest of the public and the organization to proceed with the event.

No specific 2021 date has been set for this event at this time.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development is a non profit organization focused on bringing increased attention and events like food truck Chow Downs, St. Patrick's Day Festivals and Cajun Fests to downtown Wichita Falls. 2020 has been a brutal year for any event of that scale and we look forward to being able to hold and attend events like these again when the situation is safe.