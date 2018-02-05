For the last 60 years, Wichita Falls Faith Mission has had one goal, “To share the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to help men, women, and children get off the streets.” That’s what Steve Sparks, the current CEO says.

Starting in 1958 as Faith City Mission, they began serving the homeless above the old Hornsby Heavy Hardware Store and eventually expanding to Faith Mission for men, Faith Refuge for women, and Faith Resale and Donation Center they continue that mission day in and day out.

To celebrate their 60th anniversary, they’ve released the first of several stories of the lives they’ve touched.

Faith Mission was also instrumental in the implementation of the Meals On Wheels program in Wichita Falls and has provided countless meals to people in our community.

Steve Sparks put it this way, “Following in the great heritage of our founders, we are privileged to see countless lives changed forever because of what God is doing.”