Wichita Falls As Seen From Space [PHOTOS]

Do you ever feel like somebody is watching you? Well, you might not be crazy! It turns out astronauts could be taking pictures of us right now from the International Space Station.

NASA created a website cataloging all the ISS pictures that is pretty fun to spend some time looking around on. You can pick anywhere in the world and see what pics they have from that area. Plus, they are high resolution, so you can maybe even zoom in and see your own house from space!

The gallery above features some photos from a few different locations in and around Wichita Falls. You can see all the pics from our area here or go to the Gateway To Astronaut Photography website to do your own search of the archives.