Our Favorite German Metal Band Named Wichita Falls Dropped a New Music Video

Will I be showing off a band half way around the world just because they're named after our city? Yes...yes I will.

It is almost the one year anniversary of me stumbling upon a band called 'Wichita Falls'. I legit thought these were some local band I had never heard of. Turns out, these guys are from Germany and that just left me with so many more questions, so I reached out to them.

History of Wichita Falls Metal Band

Turns out one of the guys in the band is a big tornado junkie. The frontman has actually traveled to the United States to storm chase before. I personally think people that do that here are nuts. This guy is flying in to check out our crazy tornadoes during storm season? The original band name was going to be Category V, but turns out another band in Germany already has something similar to that.

In doing research on tornadoes, the front man stumbled onto the history of our Terrible Tuesday tornado (which was technically a F4 tornado). 46 people died, 1,700 were injured, and 5,000 homes were destroyed, leaving almost 25,000 residents homeless. The storm caused over 400 million dollars in damages to our city. According to an inflation calculator, that would be over 1.7 BILLION dollars in damages if it were to hit today.

With the band unable to use the Category V name, they were able to show off their love for tornadoes by showing love to our city. Granted, it's not a bright day in Wichita Falls history, but it's pretty crazy we have someone in Germany showing love to Wichita Falls. Besides the German disco band Witchcraft.

^This is without a doubt the strangest thing on the internet I discovered about our city.

Looks like the metal band Wichita Falls just put out a new record called 'When Hell Comes to Town'. That's a badass album name!

New Music Video for Wichita Falls Metal Band

If you're curious how the guys sound, give a listen to their new song 'Until the Storm is Over' below.

