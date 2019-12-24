Wichita Falls Has Some Dazzling Christmas Light Displays

Have you had a chance to take in some of the spectacular Christmas light displays around town this year? The weather for the next few days is going to be just about perfect and you can hop aboard the Polar Bear Express and let someone else do the driving through the Country Club area while you sit back and enjoy the sights.

I wandered around the Country Club part of town the other evening and spotted some nice displays.

These were along Hamilton Boulevard across from the park.

Dave Diamond

Then I moved into the neighborhood a little bit.

Dave Diamond

Some homes went with a simpler, more traditional display.

Dave Diamond

And there there was the Griswold Family house on Miramar.

Dave Diamond

I also got the chance to tour the Kell House Museum to see what Christmas might have looked like a hundred years ago.

Dave Diamond

Don't forget the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights on the campus of Midwestern State University and "The Tree" on Harrison.

Dave Diamond

I'm sure there are tons of other spectacular Christmas Light displays in all parts of town so feel free to let us know where they are in the comments below.

From all of us at Townsquare Media to all of you, have a very merry Christmas and a wonderful 2020.