Wichita Falls Kid Making Movie Debut in New Justin Timberlake Movie

Having a role in a movie is cool. Being in a new movie with Justin Timberlake, even cooler.

Shout out to nine-year-old Carson Minniear who lives here in Wichita Falls. Looks like Carson has a nice little acting gig going on right now. I'll be honest, I had no idea about Carson until KFDX did a story on him over the weekend. Carson has been in a few TV shows the past couple of years.

You can watch his demo reel of him on 'The Purge' and 'Doom Patrol' on his IMDB page. So far, Carson had only been on TV shows and a couple of shorts. In just his sixth acting job, Carson will be in the new Justin Timberlake movie 'Palmer'.

"After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie's past threatens to ruin his new life and family."

Carson plays someone named Toby Reed. I think you can spot Carson in the trailer above at the 54 second mark and the 1:12 mark. Looks like our boy Carson is a bully in the movie. It's all good Carson, we know it's just an acting role. I'm sure Carson is a super nice kid in real life.

'Palmer' is premiering this Friday on Apple TV+. So if you need something to do this weekend and want to support a fellow Wichitan. Tune in and check it out.