How to Get Your Phone to Stop Autocorrecting the F-Word to ‘Duck’ (Easy Hack!)

For years, one of the most annoying things about iPhones' autocorrect feature was the correction of curse words like "f---" to "duck."

It's not uncommon to be in the middle of a passionate iMessage rant and have your words turn the text into something silly.

It totally ruins the vibe and the point of the F-word being used to emphasize!

But Gen Z are basically tech experts from birth, and of course, they've got iPhone hacks on deck for everything, including this persistent ducking problem.

How to Stop Phone From Autocorrecting F-Word to 'Duck'

According to the below tweet, kids have figured out that all you have to do to work around autocorrect is make the F-word a contact in your phone as if it's a person. Then, autocorrect doesn't change the word to duck.

"My friend f---," the person quipped in reply to the first tweet.

You can also go to an iPhone's settings and add any words or abbreviations you want to Text Replacement.

1. Open Settings.

2. Click General.

3. Go to Keyboards and then Text Replacement.

For example, one person shared a screenshot of their Text Replacement words, which included "mf" for "motherf---er."

As for the duck issue, simply put in "ducking" and replace it with "f---ing" as the shortcut.

Some people out there, however, appear to have the opposite problem.

"Can’t help but feel like a winner when my autocorrect wants to change ‘duck’ to f---. a proud personal moment tbh," one person tweeted.

The helpful hack even extends to business, as one person replied, "I just shared in our Monday operations meeting, the team was thankful. I will be sure to share in upcoming meetings with the Deans as well! Great protip."

It's safe to say this is a ducking good life hack.