Wichita Falls Man Arrested for Using BB Gun to Discipline Kids

An interesting Wichita Falls case is popping up again today because Wichita Falls police have determined their was more to this case. Looks like back in March, Jacob Lopez was arrested for child abuse for how he was disciplining his children. He allegedly hit them, shot at them with a BB gun and even used a taser on the children. The family has five kids in total, the oldest is eight-years-old.

This story pops up again this week because the mother is now being accused of being fully aware of the abuse. Ana Cruz-Trejo failed to report anything and is now facing 10 counts of abuse. When CPS and Wichita Falls police went to investigate the home, they found the children with signs of abuse.

Two of boys had small red dots on their bodies. The oldest kid told the police that their father shot at them with a BB gun when they were bad. Another child had an open sore on their lip, which allegedly came from a punch. Jacob Lopez denied the accusations at first, but later admitted to police that he hit hit the kid and used the BB gun on the children. The oldest kid is the one who mentioned the taser being used as well.

Both Jacob Lopez and Ana Cruz-Trejo have been arrested and charged for these crimes. Ana Cruz-Trejo is currently being held on $150,000 bond.