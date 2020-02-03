Wichita Falls Man Found Dead Hanging from a Tree By His Waist

Police are investigating what happened this morning near Austin Street.

Wichita Falls police were called out to residence around 11 am this morning. They found a man hanging 30 to 50 feet up in the air from a tree with a rope around his waist. Police say the man had a major head injury and this rendered him unconscious.

Officers believe the man passed away due to these injuries. His body is being sent to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time according to KAUZ due to the pending investigation and next of kin notification.