Wichita Falls Man Indicted After Giving Two Month Old a Brain Injury

He admitted to hitting the baby because it would not stop crying.

21-year-old Rakim Smith has been indicted after an incident back on November 21st. A two-month-old was brought into the emergency room for a broken leg. Doctors discovered the baby also had numerous fractured ribs in various stages of healing. The baby had to be transferred to Cook Children’s Hospital for more advanced treatment.

Four days later, Wichita Falls police said Rakim came to the Wichita Falls police department and admitted to hitting the baby’s ribs with his fist over and over because the baby wouldn’t stop crying. Injuries besides the broken leg listed by doctors at Cook include 13 rib fractures, fluid collecting around the lungs, a tear in front of the brain and bleeding in the brain.

Smith has previous arrests for engaging in organized criminal activity and family violence assault.