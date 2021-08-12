A man from Wichita Falls pleaded guilty Wednesday, August, 11, on one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. Thirty-year-old Paul David Shaw Jr. faces a maximum of ten years in prison and possible fines.

In court, Shaw admitted to selling Glock switches, also known as auto sears, which are used to convert semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic weapons.

“Switches allow criminals to fire off multiple rounds with a single squeeze of a trigger... Unfortunately, we’re seeing an influx of switches on our streets, where they are inflicting serious harm. ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are committed to keeping our communities safe by keeping these dangerous items out of the wrong hands.” Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah

Authorities say an undercover federal agent bought two switches from Shaw and a search of a building used by Shaw revealed several more. Shaw was charged with the crime in May 2021 and indicted in July 2021.

“Someone selling tools that make firearms fully automatic is one of law enforcement’s greatest fears. Automatic weapons in the hands of those aiming to cause harm is what keeps cops up at night. The fact that Mr. Shaw was selling these on social media should cause us all grave concern. I applaud the efforts of all of those involved in the arrest of this reckless individual.” ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives" Dallas Field Division and assisted by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

