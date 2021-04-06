Wichita Falls Man Threatened to Cut Wife’s Head Off on Live Stream because She Was ‘Possessed by Demons’

This woman was worried for her safety so she setup a live stream for evidence because she feared for her life. Looks like she was definitely right to be fearful.

This past Friday Wichita Falls police were called out to a residence in the 1400 block of Hayes. Police had already been to the residence once on this night, but this time the police had gotten a call from the neighbor. The neighbor said the wife in the residence had setup a live stream in her bedroom because she was worried about her husband hurting her.

The man allegedly threatened to cut his wife's head off on the video and that she was 'possessed by demons'. The wife had apparently filed for divorce earlier in the day because she was fearful of her husband. Police found the wife in the backyard of the property, who confirmed what the neighbor said about the threat.

Police said the husband, Michael Ramos was on the front porch and they asked him if he had threatened his wife. They said first he said he couldn’t remember, then looked down and said yes and put his hands behind his back voluntarily.

Once Mr. Ramos arrived at the Wichita County Jail, he tried to run from the officer in handcuffs before entering the jail. Officers said he made it about 25 yards before he fell over. Michael Ramos has been charged with making a terroristic threat. Since he tried to run from police before going into the jail, he was also charged with evading detention.

Hopefully this lady can stay far away from this guy and hopefully a courtroom for the divorce is the last place they have to see each other.

