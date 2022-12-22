What in the Hell is This Recipe I Found for a Wichita Falls Mop?

Decided to see if we had any famous Wichita Falls dishes. Well, I found something interesting.

So when you Google Wichita Falls recipes. Standard things pop up, Red Draws, Red Tacos, Western Burgers. However, before ANY of those things come up. Something pops up called the Wichita Falls Mop. Wait, what? It is literally the first result on Google for Wichita Falls' recipes.

It is apparently meant to be used when grilling pork or beef. So you take all the ingredients, simmer them in a sauce pan together for about fifteen minutes. Then use a grill mop and cover your meat with what's in the pan. By the way, the mop I am talking about is in this video below.

What Do You Need for a Wichita Falls Mop?

3 ⁄ 4 tablespoon salt

3 ⁄ 4 tablespoon dry mustard

1 ⁄ 2 tablespoon garlic powder

1 ⁄ 2 tablespoon chili powder

1 ⁄ 4 tablespoon bay leaf powder

3 ⁄ 4 tablespoon paprika

1 ⁄ 2 tablespoon hot sauce (or to taste)

1 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 ⁄ 2 cup apple cider vinegar

4 cups beef stock

1⁄ 2 cup vegetable oil

^This recipe is according to Food.com. If I am going to trust a food recipe, it will be from a website literally called Food.com. I was curious, could I find this recipe ANYWHERE else. One person saying this is a Wichita Falls thing doesn't mean anything. Well, I found another recipe at FoodGeeks.com, guess what?

Literally the exact same ingredients and preparation. So I guess, this is something I need to try because I have never heard of it. So once it warms up, bust the grills out to make some Wichita Falls Mops.

