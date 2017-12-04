Wichita Falls Police Arrest Burglary Suspect for Theft of House Shoes and Cookies

This guy must've had a case of cold feet and the mad munchies.

At around 9:45 on the night of Saturday, December 2, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in the 1000 block of Covington. The victim claimed a black man wearing a camouflage shirt walked into their home, helped himself to a few things and then walked back out.

When officers arrived on scene, they located 37-year-old Shawn Bonner in the area, wearing a pair of black house shoes and in possession of a large bag of cookies and a book of checks. The victim told officers that the checks, house shoes and bag of cookies were taken from his residence without consent.

Bonner was placed under arrest and transported to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with burglary of a habitation. As of this posting, he remains in the Wichita County Jail with his bond set at $10,000.