New Half Pint Taproom a Stout Addition to Downtown Wichita Falls [Photos]

Downtown Wichita Falls has another new gathering place and it’s called the Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall. You’ll find it at 817 Ohio, just a block or so from the Farmers Market, and it’s well worth your time to check it out.

We went down for their soft open Sunday evening and worked our way through the menu, starting with the appetizer cheese and meat board and our first round of drinks. Our waiter checked on us regularly and when we were ready for our main course we opted to follow his suggestions, one Sausage & Mushroom and one 3 Meat pizza. The hand crafted, stone oven baked pizzas were delicious!

Then it was on to dessert. One word of advice, if you go to the Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall be sure to save some room for dessert! We again went with our waiter’s recommendation and got the Dessert Delight. Let’s just say it lived up to its name.

Dessert Delight pizza (Nutella/bananas/strawberries/powdered sugar/whip cream)

In addition to stone oven pizzas, the Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall also has a great selection of beers and wines. Not sure which beer suits your palate? Just order a sampler flight. The staff will make sure it’s made up of the kind of drinks you’ll probably like and you get to try something new.

We sampled everything from Sex In A Canoe to a Scottish Ale to Cabernet Sauvignon. They even have gummy bears made from wine.

Wine Gummy Bears at Half Pint Taproom

For the designated driver in your group, there is also a good selection of non-alcoholic choices from soft drinks to coffee.

As if the food and drink weren’t enough, the building itself is a bit of downtown historical treasure. It was originally constructed by the very first mayor of Wichita Falls and over the years has been home to a general store, a Dodge dealership, Warehouse Carpet Company, a Thrift Store, and who knows what else.

That being said, it’s much larger than you’d expect inside. The front portion houses the main restaurant / bar area, but there’s another area in back that is perfect for hosting events. It features a permanent stage, its own bar area, and will easily accommodate a party up to about 200 people. There was no house lighting or sound system set up on the stage area at the time of our tour, but the owner indicated they were in the process of adding those to the venue.

The current owners have redone almost everything inside from the floors up while still managing to maintain an historic feel and atmosphere. If you glance up you’ll even see the original tin ceiling tiles!

At last but certainly not least, the massive patio at Half Pint could be one of the best and most functional in all of Wichita Falls. It has cover, plenty of seating, and is located on the south side of the building which gives protection from that brutal north wind.

In a world of chain restaurants and fast food places, the Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall downtown is a welcome breath of fresh air.

You almost forget you’re in Wichita Falls while you’re there.

Half Pint Taproom Restoration Hall / Townsquare Media

They’re now open at 3:00 p.m. every day except Sunday.