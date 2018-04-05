Wichita Falls Police Arrest Man for Breaking Into Home to Drink Alcoholic Beverages

I like to drink as much as the next guy, but not enough to break into somebody’s house to knock a few back.

However, 25-year-old Dillon Pirkle doesn’t share the same sentiment.

On Wednesday, April 4, Wichita Falls Police were contacted by a woman after a neighbor called her to let her know that someone had broken into her home on Misty Valley West.

Police arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter around the home. Officers yelled for the suspect to come out, but he refused. Police eventually entered the house through the front door and arrested Pirkle.

Pirkle admitted that he had broken a bedroom window to get into the home and drink three alcoholic beverages.

He was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.