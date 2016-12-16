Wichita Falls Police Celebrate The Holidays by Making More Shoplifters Famous [VIDEO]

It's just about a week until Christmas and today we got a special gift from the Wichita Falls Police Department. It's time for a brand new Shoplifter Showcase video.

Take a look at who got arrested for shoplifting in Wichita Falls in September, October and November of 2016, all set to the classic Christmas song, 'Nuttin' For Christmas' performed by Art Mooney and His Orchestra, with six-year-old Barry Gordon on lead vocals.

Once again the WFPD proves that if you get caught shoplifting in Wichita Falls, they are going to make you famous.