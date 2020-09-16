Wichita Falls Police Dept Offering Active Shooter Event Training

It's a sad reflection on the society that we live in, but we find ourselves in a world where we need to be prepared for nearly anything to happen and that includes the possibility of an active shooter situation.

With that in mind, the Wichita Falls Police Department is offering a program called CRASE; Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.

Wichita Falls Police Department via Facebook

The training is free and is available to individuals, businesses, and any other organization that would like to be more prepared for the unthinkable.

The program takes about 90 minutes and in it you'll learn the ADD strategy of Avoid, Deny, and Defend. The course was designed and built based on principles and practices developed by ALERRT, Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training.

Those who would like a representative from the Wichita Falls Police Department to bring this program to their church, business, organization or group can submit this form and someone will be in contact to schedule the training.

We all hope to never find ourselves in an active shooter situation, but knowledge, training, and a plan beforehand can help prevent a bad situation from becoming even worse.