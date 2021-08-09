Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Cold Case Homicide

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for help solving a cold case homicide.

At around 7:00 am on the morning of Tuesday, August 6, 1983, officers were dispatched to 2302 Princeton after receiving a call regarding a deceased person.

Ray Echols had reported that his wife, Roselynn, had been shot. She was sitting in a chair next to a window that had several bullet holes in it. Police believe that someone had shot her through the window.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.

