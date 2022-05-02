Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Missing Person Case

Any information you may have on a missing person cold case could earn you a cash reward.

Keith Mann, Jr. went missing on May 10, 1997. He was last seen at Fountain Gate Apartments late that night. His vehicle was later discovered just off of McNeil Street in a parking lot.

Wichita Falls Police know very little about the crime, so they are reaching out to the community for help in solving the case.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the location and positive DNA results of Keith Mann, Jr. in May of 2022, with board approval, you could earn up to $25,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

