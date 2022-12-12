Wichita Falls Police Seeking Info On Burglary of Family Dollar

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls could use your help solving yet another burglary here in town.

The latest happened at the Family Dollar located in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Back on Friday, December 2nd, an unknown male was seen on video going into the store after breaking the glass in the front door.

The subject stole around $100 worth of various items from the store.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

