Wichita Falls Police Seeking Info on Burglary of Flea Market

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help solving a burglary.

At some point between February 13 and February 17, unknown suspects broke into the flea market at 2820 Holliday Road. They broke into several booths and stole numerous items.

Not much is known about the crime and Crime Stoppers could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you're calling long distance, call (800)322-9888.

