Wichita Falls Shelter Puppy Taken By Court Order Needs a Forever Home

This adorable puppy is ready to be adopted today! She is a precious black and grey Australian Cattle Dog/Mix named Piper.

Piper is 8 months old and has been at the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center since September 16th of last year. She is so lively and loves to walk and has a huge amount of energy. She only weighs 23 pounds so she's a small little thing.

Unfortunately, Piper was found and taken by court order as her well-being was certainly not being looked after. She is great with other dogs and children but would probably best be suited with a family where the kids are old enough to run and play with her. She deserves a great yard and plenty of space to grow and thrive. She has had all of her vaccinations as well as a 24PetWatch microchip.

Feel free to stop by the shelter at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls and take her for a walk and get know her! Animal Services Center is open Mon-Fri: 11am-6pm, Sat: 10am-2pm, and closed on Sundays.

For more information call the shelter at (940) 761-8894 or email them here.