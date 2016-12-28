Christmas might be over but there is always that one gift you might have forgotten, and it's Pickles!

Born on January 27, 2015, Pickles is a precious short-haired female chihuahua mix that deserves a wonderful home. She is absolutely delightful in her demeanor and liveliness, and has some special qualities and needs only the perfect family could appreciate; she is said to possibly have a form of canine autism.

Pickles is a visual thinker and responds greatly to guidance and direction. She is shy at first, tends to stay a bit back from others, but would thrive beautifully in an environment with a fellow canine companion to show her the ropes and guide her along the way.

Pickles has had a difficult time in and out of the Wichita Falls Animal Services shelter. She came in as a stray back in July of 2016 and has been adopted out and brought back twice since then. Pickles deserves a wonderful home and would absolutely be the perfect addition to just the right family.

To give Pickles the forever home she so deserves visit the Animal Services Center at 1207 Hatton Rooad in Wichita Falls, TX. You can call the shelter for more info at 940-761-8894 or email them here.

IF YOU CAN'T ADOPT PICKLES, PLEASE SHARE HER WITH YOUR FRIENDS!

