Wichita Falls Warriors Take Playoffs To Home Ice This Saturday

There's more going on in Fallstown this weekend than just high school graduations.

Round 1 of the North American Hockey League playoffs finds the Wichita Falls Warriors up 2 games to none against the Lone Star Brahmas and the third game in the series is this Saturday afternoon at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

After a two year league hiatus the Warriors played 56 games in this year's regular season and found themselves in the playoffs. The first two games were in the NYTEX Sports Center in North Richland Hills with the Warriors taking both games against the Brahmas. The Warriors took the first game 5 to 3, and a strong third period put them on top 2 to 1 in the second game.

Wichita Falls Warriors via Facebook

The third game in the best of five series will be played on Warriors home ice this Saturday. The doors open at 2:30 with pregame activities for the kids and the Coors Club for the adults. The puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

Game three could be a huge win for the Warriors, and it's do or die for the Brahmas. If the Warriors win they advance to the next level of playoff action, and if the Brahmas win there will be a game four Sunday afternoon at the MPEC. If the series is tied after that the action goes back to North Richland Hills for a fifth game.

This has been an amazing season for the Wichita Falls Warriors and it would be great to have a lot of fans in the room to cheer them on to another win. There's more rain in the forecast so you can forget about mowing your lawn, may as well take in a game and support the home team. Tickets start at just $10 and are available at the gate or online through the MPEC.