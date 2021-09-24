Wichita Falls was an Answer on ‘Jeopardy!’ and Nobody Knew It

An answer that would’ve been a piece of cake for those of us from around here stumped the contestants on Jeopardy! recently.

The show displayed a picture of The Falls along with the answer of “Well south of Kansas, the original falls on the Wichita River in this state are gone, so the city built a new set upstream.”

Contestant Emily responded incorrectly with, “What is Kansas?” Matt chimed in and missed it with, “What is Oklahoma?” Keisha finally got it right with, “What is Texas?”

I’m taking a shot in the dark here by assuming that Keisha was guessing because she didn’t have a very confident look on her face when she answered, but I could be wrong.

Not that I blame anyone who isn’t from around here for not knowing the answer (or question, I guess). The truth is that I really didn’t expect anyone to know it, but it would’ve been cool if they did.

Of course, you can always count on Redditors to come up with some smartass answers that could’ve been substituted for the one used on the show.

User Tommy_Batch went with “What is "a contrived waterscape on a blood red river intended to drive tourism?" Fair enough. However, I always thought the water was more brown than red, but I can see where he’s coming from.

However, fatkidseatcake probably had the best suggestion with "This city one (sic) recycled sewer water during a severe drought as a creative way to boost water levels." Now that’s a good one. In fact, I wouldn’t mind seeing that one come up on a future episode of Jeopardy.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if someone actually knew the answer. I mean, it is kind of our claim to fame.

Speaking of claim to fame, my suggestion would be, “A woman was banned from a Walmart in this city for driving a motorized cart while drinking wine from a Pringles can in the parking lot.” Certainly someone would know the answer to that one.

