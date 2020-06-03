Wichita Falls Will Be Hosting a Food Truck Competition This Fall

Something to look forward to.

Not a lot of information is being released on this event at this time. Wichita Falls Downtown Development announced that they will be putting on a brand new event this fall. They're calling it the Downtown Chowdown. It will be taking place on October 10th in downtown Wichita Falls.

The event page says it will be taking place from 11 am to 9 pm. I'm always down to try some food trucks and we have some very good ones here in Wichita Falls. We will wait and see what kind of competition this will bring to our area. Not too far away from us in Graham, they host the Food Truck Championship and that brings a lot of people to their city.

Hopefully this event takes off and we will do our best to keep you updated with more information once that becomes available. I just know I'm ready to eat.