Wichita Falls Will Have a Midnight Screening of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ This Month

It's October, which means you want to dress up. Why not dress up and see one of the biggest cult classics of all time?

You may now know this, but the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' has the longest-running theatrical release in film history. People love this movie and the critics hated it when it came out. It has grown this cult status over the years with theatres doing midnight screenings of the film and fans dress up as their favorite characters.

This usually leads to sing-a-longs and people having props during the movie that go along with the scenes. It's more of an experience than just a movie when you go to these midnight screenings and it looks like one will be happening in Wichita Falls.

Going down Saturday, October 19th, you can take part in one of these screenings at The Backdoor Theatre. Tickets are $20 and that does include a prop bag. No outside prop bags will be allowed they said. I'm sure some confetti poppers will be in there. They do say costumes are encouraged. So get your gear ready and get your tickets here.