Wichita Falls Woman Facing Multiple Charges After Resisting Arrest While Working at Strip Club

One woman is in a heap of trouble after officers served two county warrants on her while on the job at Bombshells club on North Scott.

Officers approached 30-year-old Kay Lynn Martin while she was sitting on an unknown man’s lap. When one of the officers grabbed her wrist and informed her that she was being put under arrest, she ripped her arm away and told him she wasn’t going anywhere.

Martin upped the ante by biting the officer on the arm when he grabbed her wrist again.

She continued to fight and yell, but the officers were eventually able to wrestle her to the floor, where she kicked the other officer.

Martin was charged with two counts of assault of an officer, one resisting arrest charge and three drug-related charges. Her bonds total $17,500.

This isn’t Martin’s first rodeo, either. Back in January, she was arrested after being spotted at Wal-Mart on Lawrence Road where she had been banned . She resisted arrest on that occasion by running out to the parking lot, where she hid under a van that ended up running over her leg while driving away.