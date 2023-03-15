Win Tickets to Cowboy True In Wichita Falls, Texas

We're giving away tickets to Cowboy True - a celebration of the art and culture of the cowboy! This event is hosted by the Arts Council Wichita Falls.

Cowboy True will take place March 31 and April 1, 2023, at the JS Birdwell Ag Center at the MPEC. Here's a description of the event from the council's website:

Cowboy True is a celebration honoring working cowboys and the art, gear, and trappings that come from their daily lives. Cowboy True features artists and craftsmen from across the United States. Artists are juried into the event based on their artistic skill and strong representation of the Cowboy way of life.

