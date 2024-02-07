Potential Winter Storms in Texas on Super Bowl Sunday
It’s looking like parts of Texas could be hit with winter weather this upcoming Super Bowl Sunday.
While there is a lot of uncertainty at the moment, the potential for winter weather in the Texas Panhandle this weekend has increased, according to the National Weather Service in Amarillo. As of this posting, chances are the system will move in on Saturday.
Parts of Oklahoma Expected to Be Impacted
The winter storm is also forecasted to impact parts of Oklahoma as well. The National Weather Service in Norman sent an alert earlier today (February 7) stating chances for snow on Sunday were currently sitting at 10-40% for the western portion of the state, which is an increase from yesterday.
We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.
TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi