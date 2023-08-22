Woman Has Spear Thrown Through Windshield While Driving in San Antonio
Great. Now we have to worry about someone randomly throwing a spear into our vehicles in Texas.
Sure, people always start to act a little more hostile when it gets hot outside – especially when we’re dealing with nonstop triple-digit temperatures. But it seems like the acts of violence have been increasing regardless of the weather.
From road rage incidents to crazy street brawls and pretty much any sort of violent act you can think of, they are aplenty here in the Lone Star State.
And now we have a case of someone going straight-up medieval here in the state.
A woman in San Antonio posted a video of the aftermath of someone throwing a spear into her car. She says it wasn’t connected to any sort of road rage incident nor was it someone she knew. It was a completely random act.
Thankfully, the spear missed the woman, but not by far. As you can see in the video, it was lodged in the steering column. If the person who threw the spear had waited just a little bit longer or if the woman had been driving a little bit faster, there’s a good chance she wouldn’t be here today.
Hopefully, this is an isolated incident. But I know if I lived in the area where this happened, I would be a little more aware of my surroundings while out for a drive.
@420juicy This was while i was driving on an access road. This was NOT anyone I know nor was it road rage. Some literally launched this at my car from the side of the road. #almostdied #spear #san antonio #texas #sapd ♬ original sound - Juicyjuice